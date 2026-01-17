Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Survey

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -36.76% -60.07% -16.13% Video Display N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 15.38 -$14.87 million ($0.39) -32.23 Video Display $8.30 million 0.00 -$130,000.00 ($0.13) 0.00

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Video Display”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Video Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Video Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LightPath Technologies and Video Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67 Video Display 0 0 0 0 0.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 19.45%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Video Display.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Video Display on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

