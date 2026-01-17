NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 26,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 40,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGel has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get NexGel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexGel

NexGel Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. NexGel had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGel by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NexGel in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.