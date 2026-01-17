Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 297,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 366,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp. and changed its name to Defense Metals Corp. in December 2018. Defense Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

