Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Expands By 33.4%

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,858 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 2,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCH remained flat at $25.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Get SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $445,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.