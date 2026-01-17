Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Expands By 33.4%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCHGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,858 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 2,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCH remained flat at $25.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $445,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.