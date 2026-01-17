Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Expands By 33.4%

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,858 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 2,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MYCH remained flat at $25.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
