Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.5097. Approximately 13,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5132.

Atlas Salt Trading Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About Atlas Salt

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St. George Basin of western Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Red Moon Resources Inc and changed its name to Atlas Salt Inc in August 2021. Atlas Salt Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Salt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Salt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.