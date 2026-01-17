Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,326 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 60,599 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 81,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 12.1%

NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 265,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,743. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 81.86% and a negative net margin of 67.01%.The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.