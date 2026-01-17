Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,707 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 44,424 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenpro Capital Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 7,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Greenpro Capital has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 41.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenpro Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

