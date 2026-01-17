Short Interest in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Decreases By 47.0%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,721 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 5,131 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 10.92% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.66.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market equities, selected by price momentum. Stocks are weighted by momentum, scaled by market-cap. EEMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

