Critical Analysis: Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 49.35, suggesting that its stock price is 4,835% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hub Cyber Security and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Cyber Security 1 0 0 0 1.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 1.58 -$39.76 million N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.05 -$6.09 million ($1.00) 0.00

This table compares Hub Cyber Security and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hub Cyber Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Cyber Security and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation -71.49% N/A -57.70%

Summary

Hub Cyber Security beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

