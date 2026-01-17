Financial Contrast: Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) & Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) and Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Enlightify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide -2.22% -3.09% -1.33% Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.89 billion 0.33 $86.20 million ($0.36) -15.23 Enlightify $79.21 million 0.01 -$28.41 million ($0.86) -0.05

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Enlightify”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlightify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and Enlightify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 4 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Enlightify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Enlightify on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

