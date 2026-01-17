Head to Head Survey: Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) versus Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 1 0 5 0 2.67 Adyen 0 0 6 2 3.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Adyen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Grindr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Adyen.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -11.99% 80.21% 16.71% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Adyen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $344.64 million 6.51 -$131.00 million ($0.37) -32.81 Adyen $2.41 billion 21.08 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Summary

Adyen beats Grindr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

