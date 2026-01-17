Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.59, with a volume of 126177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.37.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of C$124.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enghouse Systems Limited will post 1.6991295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.