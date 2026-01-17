JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,769 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 47,533 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JFB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,826. JFB Construction has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 million and a P/E ratio of -63.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

In other JFB Construction news, CFO Ruben Calderon bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,550 shares in the company, valued at $497,016. The trade was a 6.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,811. This represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of JFB Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

