SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,336,662 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 3,914,846 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,138,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,138,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.