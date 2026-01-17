AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,077 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 8,235 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Institutional Trading of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 4,873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Company Profile

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk. LRGC was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

