SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.6650. Approximately 8,853,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,813,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LAES

SEALSQ Stock Down 1.9%

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,939,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in SEALSQ during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEALSQ during the second quarter worth about $103,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.