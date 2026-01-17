Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 55832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.60.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Source Energy Services had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 95.63%. The business had revenue of C$125.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Source Energy Services Ltd. will post 3.2287234 EPS for the current year.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of Northern White frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by the company. It provides customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its last mile logistics capabilities. The company also offers storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials and has developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.