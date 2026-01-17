Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 736 and last traded at GBX 732, with a volume of 90062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £253.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 698.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.74.

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 25.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder UK Mid Cap had a net margin of 90.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

– Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund’s total return

– The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio

– Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets

– Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

