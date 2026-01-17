ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,085 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 30,085 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ReoStar Energy Price Performance

REOS remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects. The company was formerly known as Goldrange Resources, Inc and changed its name to ReoStar Energy Corporation in November 2004. ReoStar Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

