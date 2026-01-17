Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.8250, with a volume of 371975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cosan from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cosan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.49). Cosan had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 32.24%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CSAN) is a Brazilian diversified energy and logistics group focused on agribusiness, fuels, and infrastructure. Its core activities include the cultivation of sugarcane, production of ethanol and sugar, generation of bioelectricity from bagasse, and distribution of fuels under the Raízen joint venture with Shell. Through its subsidiary Moove, Cosan is a leading global producer of base oils and lubricants, while Comgás serves as one of Brazil’s largest natural gas distributors.

Founded in 1936 in the state of São Paulo, Cosan has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

