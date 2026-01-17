Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.2850. 250,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,294,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

