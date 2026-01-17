iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 15,905 shares.The stock last traded at $72.58 and had previously closed at $72.73.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. PABU was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

