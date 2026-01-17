Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Rises By 49.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 494 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 331 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 12.4%

LLESY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

