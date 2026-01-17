Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.2150. 1,280,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,242,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,323 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,020,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,593,000 after buying an additional 3,856,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,553,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,677,000 after buying an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $110,813,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.
The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.
