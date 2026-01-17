Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,066,563 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,432,954 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.5 days.

Ncc Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCCGF remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Ncc Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Ncc Group Company Profile

NCC Group is a global cybersecurity and risk mitigation firm headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of information security services designed to help organizations identify, manage and respond to digital threats. With a focus on ensuring the resilience of critical systems, NCC Group supports clients ranging from multinational enterprises to public sector bodies.

The company’s core offerings include security consulting, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and managed detection and response (MDR).

