Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,170,659 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 2,118,920 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Solgold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 891,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Solgold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

