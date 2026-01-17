Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 58,138 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 42,969 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,063. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSDOY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

