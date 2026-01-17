Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 12.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 and last traded at GBX 362. Approximately 1,920,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 958,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50.

Key Auction Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Auction Technology Group this week:

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: FitzWalter has increased its takeover bid/indicated it will consider a higher offer, driving renewed buying interest in ATG shares. Auction Technology shares rise as FitzWalter increases takeover bid

FitzWalter has increased its takeover bid/indicated it will consider a higher offer, driving renewed buying interest in ATG shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a shareholder (linked to FitzWalter) has tabled a further offer proposal, which directly prompted the intraday jump in the stock as investors price in a higher takeover premium. Auction Technology Shares Jump After Shareholder Indicates Higher Offer Proposal

Coverage notes a shareholder (linked to FitzWalter) has tabled a further offer proposal, which directly prompted the intraday jump in the stock as investors price in a higher takeover premium. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports put the revised bid value at roughly £491m (reported equivalently as about $658m), giving a concrete headline valuation that likely underpins the rally. FitzWalter Capital raises buyout bid for UK’s Auction Technology to $658 million

Multiple reports put the revised bid value at roughly £491m (reported equivalently as about $658m), giving a concrete headline valuation that likely underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Financial news services (ShareCast, Investing.com and others) are widely reporting the update, increasing visibility and trading momentum as investors and arbitrageurs react. Auction Technology surges as FitzWalter considers increased takeover offer

Financial news services (ShareCast, Investing.com and others) are widely reporting the update, increasing visibility and trading momentum as investors and arbitrageurs react. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened price reflects takeover speculation but the outcome remains uncertain — any deal still needs formal offers, board/shareholder approvals and regulatory clearances; there may be further negotiation or competing bids. (No single article yet confirms a final, signed agreement.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 549.

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £438.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.95.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.