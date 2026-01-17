Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.82, but opened at $75.51. Haemonetics shares last traded at $75.4550, with a volume of 15,631 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 1,678,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 755,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,691.5% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 498,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 470,502 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 906,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

