Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 550 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.4712.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF), commonly known as Landsec, is one of the United Kingdom’s largest commercial property development and investment companies. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of a diversified real estate portfolio, which spans office spaces, retail centres, leisure venues and residential projects. Landsec’s integrated approach combines property investment with active asset and estate management, aiming to enhance value through strategic redevelopment and sustainable building practices.

Landsec’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in key urban markets across the UK, with a particular focus on central London, major regional towns and cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.