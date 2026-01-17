Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 43.0%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,524 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 9,696 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 6.8%
Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dawson Geophysical currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.
The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.
