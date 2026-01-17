Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.95 and last traded at $74.3050, with a volume of 447656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,363. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

