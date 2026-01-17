WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.4950, with a volume of 3222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual index measurement date.

