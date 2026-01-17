Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 34.9% in December

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,239 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 13,517 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Data I/O Trading Down 1.2%

DAIO stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

DAIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.22 price target on shares of Data I/O in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Data I/O to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Singular Research raised Data I/O to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 45.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Data I/O by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 349,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation is a provider of device programming solutions for semiconductor and microcontroller manufacturers, test houses, contract manufacturers and electronics design engineers. The company’s product portfolio includes universal and site-specific programmers, automated programming systems and software tools that enable high-volume production, development and field programming of non-volatile memories and microcontrollers. Data I/O’s solutions are designed to support a wide range of programmable devices, including Flash, EPROM, EEPROM, PLDs, FPGAs and automotive-grade microcontrollers.

The company’s flagship technologies include its high-speed FlashCORE III programming engines and the SB-OS-A automated handling system, which together streamline production workflows by providing scalable, multi-site programming capabilities.

