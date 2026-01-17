Financial Survey: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and FirstCash”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $31.80 billion 1.67 $4.15 billion $4.99 11.40 FirstCash $3.39 billion 2.23 $258.82 million $6.93 24.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. PayPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.96% 25.64% 6.45% FirstCash 8.88% 17.44% 7.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PayPal and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 4 27 12 0 2.19 FirstCash 0 2 5 1 2.88

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $76.05, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. FirstCash has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than FirstCash.

Dividends

PayPal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstCash has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PayPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. It serves cash and credit-constrained consumers. The company was formerly known as FirstCash, Inc and changed its name to FirstCash Holdings, Inc. in December 2021. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

