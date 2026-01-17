First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,140,311 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 788,384 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.