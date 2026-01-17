Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 947.50 and last traded at GBX 957.64. Approximately 3,734,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,110,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Key Stories Impacting Dunelm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Dunelm Group this week:

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off.

Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a "buy" rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation.

Reporting and market reaction: coverage notes Dunelm shares "tumbled" after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure.

Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility.

Earnings/forecast coverage: a detailed note warns Q2 sales growth slowed and reiterates the warning that full?year profit will sit at the low end of expectations — this is the fundamental catalyst for the sell?off.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.25.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Daniel Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,104 per share, for a total transaction of £119,121.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,790 shares of company stock worth $20,056,160 and sold 61,854 shares worth $70,913,541. Company insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

