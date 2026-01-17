WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588,232 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.45.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $330.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $346.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

