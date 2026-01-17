WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 18,283 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $365.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.06. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.82.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

