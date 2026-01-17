Wabtec $WAB Stock Position Cut by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $230.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabtec news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Articles

