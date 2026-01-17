WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 608,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,951,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

