AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 531,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $392.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.29, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,223 shares of company stock worth $1,092,503. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

