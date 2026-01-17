QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,141 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.10.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $646.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $655.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average is $502.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.