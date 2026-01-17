QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,704 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $191.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $241.30. The company has a market cap of $549.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. RPO expansion article

Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). SEC Form 4

EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). Negative Sentiment: Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Bondholder suit

Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Negative Sentiment: Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Debt risk article

Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Negative Sentiment: High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Burry short article

High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. HQ hiring troubles

Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive context: AWS is reaccelerating and pulling ahead in scale and AI infrastructure, a reminder investors should weigh ORCL’s execution vs. larger cloud peers. Cloud comparison

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,588 shares of company stock worth $39,976,746. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

