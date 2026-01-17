Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Enviri worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 231.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Enviri by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In other Enviri news, SVP Jennifer Ott Kozak sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $176,200.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,730.58. The trade was a 54.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NVRI stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Enviri Corporation has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.74.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

