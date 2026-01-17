60,000 Shares in TriMas Corporation $TRS Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TriMas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TriMas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.57. TriMas Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $62,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,363.38. This represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

