Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,752 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $1,021,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after purchasing an additional 929,414 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,488,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,971.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 540,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,165,000 after buying an additional 533,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,590,000 after purchasing an additional 520,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $286.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $316.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RCL opened at $276.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

