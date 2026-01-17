QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EMR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.62. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.