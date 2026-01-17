Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $65.87 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,097 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $65,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Maximus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 921,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 47.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 172.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 64.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $350,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $98.26 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

