Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,297,000 after buying an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,837,459,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,035,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 696,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,597.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,450.36 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,372.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,373.59, for a total value of $34,339,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,205,747.22. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 198,765 shares of company stock worth $268,940,280 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

